Smartphone addicts in China are banding together to try and kick the habit as businesses cash in on the problem. Photo: SCMP artwork
‘It’s an illness’: China sees boom in businesses offering to end smartphone addiction
- Chinese smartphone users are banding together in online groups to share their experiences battling phone addiction
- Businesses offering to help people overcome the addiction are thriving
Topic | China society
