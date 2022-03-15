Smartphone addicts in China are banding together to try and kick the habit as businesses cash in on the problem. Photo: SCMP artwork
Smartphone addicts in China are banding together to try and kick the habit as businesses cash in on the problem. Photo: SCMP artwork
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘It’s an illness’: China sees boom in businesses offering to end smartphone addiction

  • Chinese smartphone users are banding together in online groups to share their experiences battling phone addiction
  • Businesses offering to help people overcome the addiction are thriving

Topic |   China society
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Smartphone addicts in China are banding together to try and kick the habit as businesses cash in on the problem. Photo: SCMP artwork
Smartphone addicts in China are banding together to try and kick the habit as businesses cash in on the problem. Photo: SCMP artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE