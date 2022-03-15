Anti-pandemic workers gathered in Xi’an to perform a ‘rabbit dance’ before starting the day’s work. Photo: YouTube
Anti-pandemic workers gathered in Xi’an to perform a ‘rabbit dance’ before starting the day’s work. Photo: YouTube
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

A ‘Big White’ bunny dance for morale-boosting fires up China’s internet amid Covid battle and spotlights PPE-wearing heroes

  • China’s fight against Covid-19 supported by selfless volunteers who wear white hazmat suits
  • They often come from all walks of life, and some travel from across the country to help at hotspots

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:56pm, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-pandemic workers gathered in Xi’an to perform a ‘rabbit dance’ before starting the day’s work. Photo: YouTube
Anti-pandemic workers gathered in Xi’an to perform a ‘rabbit dance’ before starting the day’s work. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE