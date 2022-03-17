Many elderly Chinese have been taken in by an alleged health scam offering a range of claimed cures and treatments that do no work, say victims. Photo. SCMP artwork
Fake traditional Chinese medicine wellness scam targets elderly, warn victims who lost life savings and wound up in debt
- One woman spent US$236,000 and went into debt buying wellness services from one company in Shanghai
- Another spent more than US$45,000 on a massage to drain ‘toxic dampness’ from her organs
Topic | China society
