Fake traditional Chinese medicine wellness scam targets elderly, warn victims who lost life savings and wound up in debt

  • One woman spent US$236,000 and went into debt buying wellness services from one company in Shanghai
  • Another spent more than US$45,000 on a massage to drain ‘toxic dampness’ from her organs

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Mar, 2022

