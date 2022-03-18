‘Little Mei’ (left) sells sweet potatoes on the sidewalk to help her family pay for her little sister’s cancer treatment. Photo: Handout
‘Little Mei’ (left) sells sweet potatoes on the sidewalk to help her family pay for her little sister’s cancer treatment. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Easing the burden: 10-year-old Chinese girl tries to help family pay for sister’s cancer treatment by selling sweet potatoes on the street

  • Nicknamed ‘Little Mei’ the girl braves cold Shandong winter nights to help the family make some extra money
  • The mother is torn because she wished her daughter did not feel the need to sell the sweet potatoes

Topic |   Health in China
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Little Mei’ (left) sells sweet potatoes on the sidewalk to help her family pay for her little sister’s cancer treatment. Photo: Handout
‘Little Mei’ (left) sells sweet potatoes on the sidewalk to help her family pay for her little sister’s cancer treatment. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE