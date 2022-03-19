He Yuxin did not let a severe burn injury get in the way of her passion for playing the piano. Photo: Weibo
He Yuxin did not let a severe burn injury get in the way of her passion for playing the piano. Photo: Weibo
Trending
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Persisting over tragedy, 11-year-old Chinese girl continues playing the piano after explosion causes severe burn injuries

  • He Yuxin was an ordinary girl who enjoyed playing the piano and dreamed of performing live
  • But after an explosion led to severe burn injuries, she has had to overcome an unbelievably difficult challenge

Topic |   Trending
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:18am, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
He Yuxin did not let a severe burn injury get in the way of her passion for playing the piano. Photo: Weibo
He Yuxin did not let a severe burn injury get in the way of her passion for playing the piano. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE