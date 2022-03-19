He Yuxin did not let a severe burn injury get in the way of her passion for playing the piano. Photo: Weibo
Persisting over tragedy, 11-year-old Chinese girl continues playing the piano after explosion causes severe burn injuries
- He Yuxin was an ordinary girl who enjoyed playing the piano and dreamed of performing live
- But after an explosion led to severe burn injuries, she has had to overcome an unbelievably difficult challenge
