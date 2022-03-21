Chinese officials have been punished for allowing a couple to have 15 children over two decades. Photo: Baidu
China population: officials punished after allowing a family to violate one-child policy by having 15 children

  • China has punished 11 public officials after revelations they allowed a family to have 15 children in violation of population controls
  • The couple had four boys and 11 girls between 1995 and 2016 due to the local government’s ineffective family planning

Mandy Zuo
Updated: 6:05pm, 21 Mar, 2022

