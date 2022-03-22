Chinese newborn suffers fracture after nanny bends his legs the wrong way and pinches his nose to force him to drink milk. Photo: Baidu
China child abuse: newborn suffers fractured thigh bone after nanny force-fed milk
- The child’s parents realised something was wrong with their newborn baby boy when he wouldn’t stop crying and discovered his injury
- The regional government has launched a high-profile investigation after a video about the alleged incident went viral
Topic | China society
Chinese newborn suffers fracture after nanny bends his legs the wrong way and pinches his nose to force him to drink milk. Photo: Baidu