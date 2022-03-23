A new survey reveals that Western degrees remain popular with Chinese students, but that many feel post study their future lies in China. Photo: Handout
China’s wealthy still value Western education, but most feel their children’s future lies in China, survey reveals
- The survey covered 600 individuals whose family wealth was at least US$1.57 million and planned to send their children to study abroad
- Parents want their children to return for China’s better economic prospects, better environment for entrepreneurship, and for closer family ties
