China’s wealthy still value Western education, but most feel their children’s future lies in China, survey reveals

  • The survey covered 600 individuals whose family wealth was at least US$1.57 million and planned to send their children to study abroad
  • Parents want their children to return for China’s better economic prospects, better environment for entrepreneurship, and for closer family ties

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Mar, 2022

A new survey reveals that Western degrees remain popular with Chinese students, but that many feel post study their future lies in China. Photo: Handout
