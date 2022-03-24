Chinese health authority orders hospital to end baby gender choice service. Photo: Baidu
China population: hospital caught offering illegal baby gender selection for potential parents ordered to cease service

  • The hospital offers services such as a ‘LST baby tailor-making’ technology to assure a gender selection success rate as high as 99 per cent
  • Chinese law bans fetus’ gender identification at health institutions except in the condition that there is a medical reason

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Mar, 2022

