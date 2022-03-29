A 69-year-old man surnamed Zhang admitted to a 1993 murder after he was caught by facial recognition technology. Photo: Sina
Chinese farmer faces trial 28 years after killing woman and husband because she did not get pregnant with son to repay a debt
- The farmer had pressured a woman, who lived next door, to bear him a son to repay a 2,700-yuan (US$424) debt
- When the woman did not get pregnant and left him after a year, he stabbed her and her husband in a field before going on the run for decades
