A little boy in China won the nation’s heart when he put in immense effort to care for his dad, who is in a vegetative state. Photo: Douyin
‘He wants to be Ultraman’: video of a three-year-old boy looking after vegetative father goes viral in China
- The boy’s father suffered a brain haemorrhage when he was only in his early thirties
- The little boy was trying to straighten up his father’s head after it had begun to tilt to the side
Topic | Health in China
