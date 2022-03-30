A little boy in China won the nation’s heart when he put in immense effort to care for his dad, who is in a vegetative state. Photo: Douyin
A little boy in China won the nation’s heart when he put in immense effort to care for his dad, who is in a vegetative state. Photo: Douyin
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘He wants to be Ultraman’: video of a three-year-old boy looking after vegetative father goes viral in China

  • The boy’s father suffered a brain haemorrhage when he was only in his early thirties
  • The little boy was trying to straighten up his father’s head after it had begun to tilt to the side

Topic |   Health in China
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A little boy in China won the nation’s heart when he put in immense effort to care for his dad, who is in a vegetative state. Photo: Douyin
A little boy in China won the nation’s heart when he put in immense effort to care for his dad, who is in a vegetative state. Photo: Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE