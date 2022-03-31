Officials in China are hoping people celebrate Ching Ming Festival online during a Covid-19 surge. Photos: Handout
‘Send e-cards to the dead’: closed cemeteries in mainland China and live-streamed tomb-sweeping will dampen Ching Ming Festival amid Covid-19 surge
- Local governments are pushing for people to send online messages to their ancestors or hire cemetery staff to sweep tombs
- Many local governments are closing cemeteries altogether to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak
