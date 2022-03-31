Li Chunqiao (pictured) spent four nights in a public restroom after the compound was locked down to prevent spreading Covid-19. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus China: Shanghai cleaner sleeps four overnights in public restroom in Covid-19 lockdown, cleans facility for residents with no private toilets

  • The woman became something of a local hero as she managed to keep the public toilet in good condition in a compound that has flats with no private toilets
  • But she compared the ordeal to “feeling like a boulder was sitting on my chest”

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Li Chunqiao (pictured) spent four nights in a public restroom after the compound was locked down to prevent spreading Covid-19. Photo: Handout
