A Chinese couple sold their two daughters to pay for their son’s medical bills. Photo: Handout
A Chinese couple sold their two daughters to pay for their son’s medical bills. Photo: Handout
Crime
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Suspended jail term for parents selling own babies outrages Chinese public, spotlights hurdles to fixing persistent problem

  • A couple were given a three-year suspended jail sentence for selling their two newborn daughters
  • They said they sold the babies to pay for their sick son’s medical bills

Topic |   Crime
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:05pm, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese couple sold their two daughters to pay for their son’s medical bills. Photo: Handout
A Chinese couple sold their two daughters to pay for their son’s medical bills. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE