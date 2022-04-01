A Chinese couple sold their two daughters to pay for their son’s medical bills. Photo: Handout
Suspended jail term for parents selling own babies outrages Chinese public, spotlights hurdles to fixing persistent problem
- A couple were given a three-year suspended jail sentence for selling their two newborn daughters
- They said they sold the babies to pay for their sick son’s medical bills
Topic | Crime
