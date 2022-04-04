A five-year-old boy surnamed Zhao died of sudden pulmonary oedema on March 2. Photo: Weibo
‘Give us the truth’: family protests outside kindergarten after sudden death of 5-year-old boy
- An autopsy revealed that the boy had died of sudden pulmonary oedema, caused by fluid build-ups in the lungs
- But his mother says the boy had been healthy and was in fine condition when he was dropped off for school in the morning
