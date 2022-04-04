A five-year-old boy surnamed Zhao died of sudden pulmonary oedema on March 2. Photo: Weibo
‘Give us the truth’: family protests outside kindergarten after sudden death of 5-year-old boy

  • An autopsy revealed that the boy had died of sudden pulmonary oedema, caused by fluid build-ups in the lungs
  • But his mother says the boy had been healthy and was in fine condition when he was dropped off for school in the morning

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Apr, 2022

