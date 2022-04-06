A woman dances in front of a line of pandemic workers in China, which has become common as the country battles Covid-19. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Chinese people are dancing their thanks to pandemic workers, but the trend is more burden than gift

  • While the gesture is appreciated, the dances often disrupt busy days or prevent workers from getting rest
  • Deliveries of food are also pointless, as the workers cannot enjoy it while wearing their gear

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Apr, 2022

