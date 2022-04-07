A worker wearing a protective gear stands next to barriers during Shanghai’s widespread lockdown. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: time to ‘lie flat’? Divides emerge on Chinese internet about country’s path out of Covid-19
- A large portion of Chinese residents are arguing that the lockdown measures are causing more damage than Covid-19
- But others people point to vulnerable populations and say opening up would overwhelm the healthcare system
Topic | Coronavirus China
A worker wearing a protective gear stands next to barriers during Shanghai’s widespread lockdown. Photo: AFP