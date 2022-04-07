Chinese authorities found that Li Limin (left) had bought his wife Tang Xiaoyu (right) in 2010. Photo: Weixin
Trafficking of mentally disabled woman in China’s Shaanxi province reflects ‘weak links’ in local governance, investigation finds

  • An investigation was launched after a man bragged online about the wife he had ‘picked up from the street’
  • China is in the middle of a crackdown on human trafficking after a high-profile case outraged the nation

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:31pm, 7 Apr, 2022

