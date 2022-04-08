For Chinese people stuck in lockdowns, rooftop gardens have provided food and mental health relief. Photo: Zhong Liu
For Chinese people stuck in lockdowns, rooftop gardens have provided food and mental health relief. Photo: Zhong Liu
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Balcony gardens provide food security and stress relief for locked-down Chinese

  • Many locked-down Chinese residents are suddenly struggling with an unfamiliar stress: food insecurity
  • But a handful of people with balcony gardens have leaned on their Edens to get through the pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:57pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
For Chinese people stuck in lockdowns, rooftop gardens have provided food and mental health relief. Photo: Zhong Liu
For Chinese people stuck in lockdowns, rooftop gardens have provided food and mental health relief. Photo: Zhong Liu
READ FULL ARTICLE