A man delivered all sorts of food, including half a fish, to his neighbour via drone during Shanghai’s lockdown. Photo: Douyin
Shanghai Covid lockdown: ‘China’s Good Neighbour’ sent drone deliveries with daily essentials to locked-down neighbour
- The man sent her lettuce on one day, an orange on another, and even half of a fish
- The recipient tried to return the gift by sending snacks back
