A man delivered all sorts of food, including half a fish, to his neighbour via drone during Shanghai’s lockdown. Photo: Douyin
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Shanghai Covid lockdown: ‘China’s Good Neighbour’ sent drone deliveries with daily essentials to locked-down neighbour

  • The man sent her lettuce on one day, an orange on another, and even half of a fish
  • The recipient tried to return the gift by sending snacks back

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Apr, 2022

