Workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) facilitate a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Shanghai lockdown: residents in fear of false-positive Covid-19 tests after couple who tested negative hauled off to quarantine

  • An audio recording of a police officer confronting a couple who tested negative for coronavirus and dragging them off leaves Shanghai in fear
  • The city is in its second week of a full lockdown amid a series of official blunders, with people unable to access medicines, food and water

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 7:19pm, 11 Apr, 2022

