Workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) facilitate a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai lockdown: residents in fear of false-positive Covid-19 tests after couple who tested negative hauled off to quarantine
- An audio recording of a police officer confronting a couple who tested negative for coronavirus and dragging them off leaves Shanghai in fear
- The city is in its second week of a full lockdown amid a series of official blunders, with people unable to access medicines, food and water
Topic | Coronavirus China
Workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) facilitate a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg