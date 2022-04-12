Ying Chengtuo, who hadn’t eaten fruits for days amid Shanghai’s lockdown, offered his neighbour 30 minutes of play time with his cat (pictured) in exchange for three oranges. Photo: Ying Chengtuo
Shanghai Covid lockdown: resident trades playtime with cat for oranges amid food shortages
- Ying Chengtuo has been quarantined since March 20, when his compound had a positive Covid-19 case before the citywide lockdown
- Without much to offer, he offered a neighbour a 30-minute play date with his cat for three oranges
