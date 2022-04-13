A medical worker gives a PCR swab to a Shanghai resident as the city combats its worst outbreak of the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Regional Shanghai television channel postpones ‘ridiculous’ show to honour essential workers as city struggles to combat Omicron
- The show had planned to feature appearances by Chinese-language icons like Andy Lau and Wang Yibo
- But people online were outraged by an apparently tone-deaf response to their sacrifices
Topic | Coronavirus China
