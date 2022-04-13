Shanghai fridge sales through the roof, with people buying bigger or more fridges to support the stockpiling of food during lockdowns. Photo: Handout
Shanghai lockdown: fridges, freezers in high demand as stockpiling food becomes priority among residents

  • The people of Shanghai are struggling to find enough food and basic necessities to survive after two weeks under a city wide lockdown
  • Sales of fridges and freezers have jumped by almost 50 per cent compared to last year

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:02pm, 13 Apr, 2022

