Puxi residents rushing to stock up on food one day after Shanghai announced a plan to lockdown the city. Photo: Tracy Qu
Puxi residents rushing to stock up on food one day after Shanghai announced a plan to lockdown the city. Photo: Tracy Qu
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Voices from the ground: Shanghai’s lockdown through the eyes of SCMP’s journalists

  • Like others in Shanghai, the Post’s journalists have been working under lockdown for the past two weeks, while reporting on a story that they are part of
  • Nine of our journalists in Shanghai open up about their experiences and insights into the situation

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Daniel RenAlice YanZhang ShidongTracy QuMandy ZuoThomas YauYaling JiangAnn CaoIris Ouyang
Daniel Ren Alice Yan Zhang Shidong Tracy Qu Mandy Zuo Thomas Yau Yaling Jiang Ann Cao and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 3:36pm, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Puxi residents rushing to stock up on food one day after Shanghai announced a plan to lockdown the city. Photo: Tracy Qu
Puxi residents rushing to stock up on food one day after Shanghai announced a plan to lockdown the city. Photo: Tracy Qu
READ FULL ARTICLE