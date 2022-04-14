Kang Rui (L) arranges books with his colleagues at FLTRP Bookstore in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Kang Rui (L) arranges books with his colleagues at FLTRP Bookstore in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Beijing bookstore gives autistic artist chance to showcase his talent after taking a chance and giving him a painting job

  • Kang was diagnosed with autism at 5 and never had a proper education until he discovered his talent at a special art school
  • Now, aged 23, he has flourished as an artist painting bookmarks and posters for a Beijing bookstore, with work exhibited around the world

Topic |   China society
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 2:35pm, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kang Rui (L) arranges books with his colleagues at FLTRP Bookstore in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Kang Rui (L) arranges books with his colleagues at FLTRP Bookstore in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE