Kang Rui (L) arranges books with his colleagues at FLTRP Bookstore in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing bookstore gives autistic artist chance to showcase his talent after taking a chance and giving him a painting job
- Kang was diagnosed with autism at 5 and never had a proper education until he discovered his talent at a special art school
- Now, aged 23, he has flourished as an artist painting bookmarks and posters for a Beijing bookstore, with work exhibited around the world
Topic | China society
