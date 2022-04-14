Rain leaking from the ceiling of a fangcang draws attention to the poor construction of temporary shelters, and living conditions that many are more scared of than the virus. Photo: Handout
Shanghai outbreak: leaking, collapsing roofs latest embarrassment for China’s hastily built fangcang isolation centres
- Shanghai started to open fangcangs for Covid-19 patients just three weeks ago when the city was reporting thousands of cases a day
- Reports of food riots and people screaming from their apartments in desperation are filtering out as an unprepared government struggles
Rain leaking from the ceiling of a fangcang draws attention to the poor construction of temporary shelters, and living conditions that many are more scared of than the virus. Photo: Handout