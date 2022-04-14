Staff members organise mass food orders from locked down Shanghai residents. Photo: Reuters
Staff members organise mass food orders from locked down Shanghai residents. Photo: Reuters
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

With no end to Shanghai’s Covid lockdown in sight, anger among residents is at risk of boiling over

  • One of China’s most important cities has implemented a clunky lockdown that has fuelled outrage
  • But what is the reality on the ground? Does the online sentiment match the reality in Shanghai?

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Mandy ZuoDaniel RenYaling JiangTracy Qu
Mandy Zuo Daniel Ren Yaling Jiang and Tracy Qu

Updated: 8:35pm, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff members organise mass food orders from locked down Shanghai residents. Photo: Reuters
Staff members organise mass food orders from locked down Shanghai residents. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE