A pedestrian pushes an elderly man in a wheelchair on a street in Shanghai, China, On April 12. Photo: Getty
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s forgotten elderly rely on help from kind, younger neighbours. It’s a ‘tragedy’ they have to
- Shanghai’s hundreds of thousands of isolated elderly people have been hit hard by the city’s sudden lockdown and food and medicine shortages
- Methods of survival used by others like buying groups are not always available due to technological barriers such as not being able to use smartphones
Topic | China society
