She lost her son, paralysed in an accident, her husband left her, Chinese woman, 34, finds love after years of tragedy by marrying best friend’s son. Photo: SCMP
Woman suffers death of a child, a divorce and paralysis, but in remarkable twist of fate ends up marrying her best friend’s son
- Yin Houping lost her son and then became paralysed in an accident, then she and her husband divorced and she no longer lived with her daughter
- Her best friend saw her pain and introduced her to her son, the pair hit it off and are now happily married
