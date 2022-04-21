This letter asking for positive ride-hailing reviews from a driver’s daughter went viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Give this chubby driver a good review’: daughter’s letter for ride-hailing driver father goes viral in China and sparks business boom

  • The daughter was diagnosed with a brain disorder that has put a financial strain on the family
  • She wrote the letter to boost business by improving her father’s score to get more ride requests

Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Apr, 2022

