This letter asking for positive ride-hailing reviews from a driver’s daughter went viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Give this chubby driver a good review’: daughter’s letter for ride-hailing driver father goes viral in China and sparks business boom
- The daughter was diagnosed with a brain disorder that has put a financial strain on the family
- She wrote the letter to boost business by improving her father’s score to get more ride requests
Topic | Trending
