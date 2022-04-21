A Chinese company sparked privacy debates after it asked to check employees’ battery power before they could leave work. Photo: SCMP composite
Demand from Chinese company to check employee phone battery power sparks privacy debate
- The company said it was checking battery power to reduce phone use during work
- Experts said it is unlikely that the company violated any laws when making the request
Topic | Chinese work culture
A Chinese company sparked privacy debates after it asked to check employees’ battery power before they could leave work. Photo: SCMP composite