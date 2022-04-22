A nurse who goes by the pseudonym Jiaying poses with her father who ended up in the same Covid-19 hospital where she works. Photo: Weixin
‘Touching white lies’: A Chinese family lied to each other about their whereabouts until they accidentally ended up in the same Covid-19 hospital
- The daughter was a nurse who had been transferred from Nanjing and did not want to worry her parents
- The parents worked in Shanghai and both had caught Covid-19, but did not tell their daughter
Topic | Coronavirus China
