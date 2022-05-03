Li Ke put everything into his dream apartment but has no idea when it will be finished. Photo: Li Ke
China’s ‘rotten-tail buildings’: homebuyers in limbo for years with no home due to dodgy developers and red tape

  • A survey conducted this year found over 45 per cent of homebuyers in mainland China encounter unfinished building problems
  • Unfinished or ‘rotten-tail buildings’, as they are known in China, usually have no electricity, no running water, lifts that do not work and no sewage system

Yingjie Wang
Updated: 12:00pm, 3 May, 2022

