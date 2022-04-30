Chinese parents outraged by kindergarten giving children expired milk and smelly meat. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese parents told by principal of kindergarten giving kids expired milk, stinky meat: ‘I can set up a new school’
- The parents were tipped off when a WeChat group they are in was accidentally sent a suspicious food order for the school
- Requests to see the food for themselves were refused so the parents took it upon themselves to search the premises and discovered the rancid food
Topic | China society
Chinese parents outraged by kindergarten giving children expired milk and smelly meat. Photo: SCMP Artwork