A human chain of protesters in support of the Chinese #MeToo movement. Photo: Xinyan Yu
China proposes first-ever sex offender registry in bid to stem campus assaults, but absence of penalties criticised
- The proposed registry is similar to the US national sex offender registration system which imposes legal obligations on convicted sex offenders
- If adopted into law the registry would represent the biggest change to the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests in 17 years
Topic | China society
