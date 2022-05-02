A human chain of protesters in support of the Chinese #MeToo movement. Photo: Xinyan Yu
A human chain of protesters in support of the Chinese #MeToo movement. Photo: Xinyan Yu
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China proposes first-ever sex offender registry in bid to stem campus assaults, but absence of penalties criticised

  • The proposed registry is similar to the US national sex offender registration system which imposes legal obligations on convicted sex offenders
  • If adopted into law the registry would represent the biggest change to the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests in 17 years

China society
Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

9:12am, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
