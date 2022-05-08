Cleaning up nicely. Some operators boast of making up to US$90,000 plus a year selling clothes collected from the fake charity bins. Photo: copyfuture.com
Cleaning up nicely. Some operators boast of making up to US$90,000 plus a year selling clothes collected from the fake charity bins. Photo: copyfuture.com
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese scammers using fake charity bins make a killing tricking Good Samaritans into donating used clothes

  • Fake charities are buying clothing donation bins online, with the sellers offering to add on signs like ‘Charity Association’ to make them look authentic
  • Criminals boast of annual profits of up to 600,000 yuan (US$90,700), and say it’s ‘an easy and golden business’

Robert Burton-Bradley

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cleaning up nicely. Some operators boast of making up to US$90,000 plus a year selling clothes collected from the fake charity bins. Photo: copyfuture.com
Cleaning up nicely. Some operators boast of making up to US$90,000 plus a year selling clothes collected from the fake charity bins. Photo: copyfuture.com
READ FULL ARTICLE