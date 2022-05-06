Chinese education now teaches students how to cook, repair appliances, grow vegetables and raise animals. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese education now teaches students how to cook, repair appliances, grow vegetables and raise animals. Photo: SCMP Artwork
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China’s students to learn how to cook, clean and raise small animals to combat helpless maths nerd stereotype

  • Chinese students have long held a reputation of lacking independence and the ability to cope with life, long after they have reached adulthood
  • Students will learn a range of skills from cooking, cleaning, organising, repairing appliances, growing vegetables and raising small animals

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese education now teaches students how to cook, repair appliances, grow vegetables and raise animals. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese education now teaches students how to cook, repair appliances, grow vegetables and raise animals. Photo: SCMP Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE