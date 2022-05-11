A man in China is stunned after being quoted a standard price for a haircut and then being told afterwards the price was 12 times higher. Photo: Baidu
Salon in China quotes US$60 for hair perm, but afterwards says they divided man’s scalp into 12 sections, US$720 in total
- A man went to a salon in eastern China last week and agreed to a price for a hair perm which he felt was reasonable
- The salon later claimed the full price was 12 times higher and is now under investigation by authorities after the case appeared on social media
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A man in China is stunned after being quoted a standard price for a haircut and then being told afterwards the price was 12 times higher. Photo: Baidu