Boy repeatedly assaults 2-year-old girl and ignites debate on youth violence and family education in China. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Graphic video of 8-year-old boy in China violently assaulting 2-year-old girl to steal snacks triggers crime and parenting debate
- A greedy 8-year-old boy was caught on camera violently assaulting a toddler to steal snack food
- The boy started kicking the girl’s head after she declined to hand over the snacks
