Boy repeatedly assaults 2-year-old girl and ignites debate on youth violence and family education in China. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Boy repeatedly assaults 2-year-old girl and ignites debate on youth violence and family education in China. Photo: SCMP Artwork
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Graphic video of 8-year-old boy in China violently assaulting 2-year-old girl to steal snacks triggers crime and parenting debate

  • A greedy 8-year-old boy was caught on camera violently assaulting a toddler to steal snack food
  • The boy started kicking the girl’s head after she declined to hand over the snacks

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Boy repeatedly assaults 2-year-old girl and ignites debate on youth violence and family education in China. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Boy repeatedly assaults 2-year-old girl and ignites debate on youth violence and family education in China. Photo: SCMP Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE