People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese authorities continue search for 3-year-old boy who went missing after falling down a manhole

  • The boy was walking with his family when he fell down an uncovered manhole in northwestern China last week
  • Rescuers have searched the surrounding drainage network but have been unable to locate the child

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 16 May, 2022

