A 3-year-old boy is missing after falling into manhole in a case which highlights the ongoing problem of manhole cover theft in China. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese authorities continue search for 3-year-old boy who went missing after falling down a manhole
- The boy was walking with his family when he fell down an uncovered manhole in northwestern China last week
- Rescuers have searched the surrounding drainage network but have been unable to locate the child
