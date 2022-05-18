The two products were so similar looking that an online panic began after it was pointed out on social media. Photo: SCMP Artwork
The two products were so similar looking that an online panic began after it was pointed out on social media. Photo: SCMP Artwork
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Milk tea brand pulled from shelves in China after alarm its packaging strongly resembles laundry detergent bottles

  • Consumers were concerned children would be confused by the similar packaging and may drink detergent by mistake
  • The local market supervision authority has said it is investigating

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The two products were so similar looking that an online panic began after it was pointed out on social media. Photo: SCMP Artwork
The two products were so similar looking that an online panic began after it was pointed out on social media. Photo: SCMP Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE