The two products were so similar looking that an online panic began after it was pointed out on social media. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Milk tea brand pulled from shelves in China after alarm its packaging strongly resembles laundry detergent bottles
- Consumers were concerned children would be confused by the similar packaging and may drink detergent by mistake
- The local market supervision authority has said it is investigating
