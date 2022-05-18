A man in accusing a matchmaking service in China of tricking him out of US$21,500. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Women in China want a house and a car’ so man looks for foreign wife and loses US$21,500 in scam

  • A father in northern China paid a service that introduced his son to an Indonesian woman, who agreed to the marriage
  • But two years later, the woman has not arrived in China, and the family suspects they were victims of fraud

Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 18 May, 2022

