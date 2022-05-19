A teacher in China has done everything in her power to make the students feel comfortable because the whole school is under a lockdown. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Mama Susu’ teacher builds base camp for Chinese students trying to study for gaokao college entrance exam in locked-down school
- A boarding school in eastern China has been locked down ahead of upcoming gaokao tests
- One teacher took it upon herself to make her students feel as comfortable as possible
