A teacher in China has done everything in her power to make the students feel comfortable because the whole school is under a lockdown. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Mama Susu’ teacher builds base camp for Chinese students trying to study for gaokao college entrance exam in locked-down school

  • A boarding school in eastern China has been locked down ahead of upcoming gaokao tests
  • One teacher took it upon herself to make her students feel as comfortable as possible

Liya Su
Liya Su

Updated: 6:35pm, 19 May, 2022

