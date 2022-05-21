A man in China has set up a coin box for the destitute offering handouts of 5 yuan (75 US cents) per person. Photo: SCMP Artwork
China coronavirus charity: shop owner leaves coin box on street for needy passers-by to take as he believes ‘trust is a joy’

  • Coronavirus lockdowns have hit people in China hard economically, but some are trying to give back where they can
  • A jewellery store owner had the idea of setting up a donation box to help passers-by outside his shop in China

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 21 May, 2022

