A quick-thinking 10-year-old saves a group of people held prisoner by an illegal pyramid scheme after finding a note begging for help. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese girl, 10, praised as hero after helping save 11 people held prisoner by a violent crime gang-run pyramid organisation

  • A man held prisoner by a crime gang in China managed to smuggle out a message written on a banknote seeking help which was found by a 10-year-old girl
  • The girl showed it to her parents who then contacted the police who were able to rescue 11 victims from the gang

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 7:20pm, 20 May, 2022

