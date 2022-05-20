A quick-thinking 10-year-old saves a group of people held prisoner by an illegal pyramid scheme after finding a note begging for help. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese girl, 10, praised as hero after helping save 11 people held prisoner by a violent crime gang-run pyramid organisation
- A man held prisoner by a crime gang in China managed to smuggle out a message written on a banknote seeking help which was found by a 10-year-old girl
- The girl showed it to her parents who then contacted the police who were able to rescue 11 victims from the gang
