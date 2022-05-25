A teacher in China is caught on video violently beating a student who dozed off in class. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Graphic video of teacher violently beating student dozing off in class shocks China and starts debate on child safety in schools

  • The grade 9 student was caught dozing off in class which triggered an explosive violent attack from his teacher
  • In the video, the teacher pulls the boy’s hair, drags him from his seat and throws him to the floor, then kicks him before throwing him out of the classroom

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 25 May, 2022

