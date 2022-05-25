A teacher in China is caught on video violently beating a student who dozed off in class. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Graphic video of teacher violently beating student dozing off in class shocks China and starts debate on child safety in schools
- The grade 9 student was caught dozing off in class which triggered an explosive violent attack from his teacher
- In the video, the teacher pulls the boy’s hair, drags him from his seat and throws him to the floor, then kicks him before throwing him out of the classroom
