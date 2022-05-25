A woman in China (not pictured) is being investigated by the police after being accused of lying on her civil service exam. Photo: SCMP composite
Fake resume: Chinese police investigate woman who says she received PhD from Tsinghua in civil service exam
- The woman’s name was in the spotlight after she passed the first exam in the recruitment because she had “attended the prestigious university”
- But online attention that a Tsinghua graduate would apply to be a civil servant prompted an official investigation
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A woman in China (not pictured) is being investigated by the police after being accused of lying on her civil service exam. Photo: SCMP composite