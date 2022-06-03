Yang Qiujun is the captain of a dragon boat team that includes three of his sons. Photo: Yang Qiujun
How a Chinese ‘dragon boat family’ bonds at the festival’s most important river
- The father has been taking part in dragon boat races for 30 years, and founded a team a few years ago
- Three of his teammates are his sons, who return to their hometown every year to participate in the races
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Yang Qiujun is the captain of a dragon boat team that includes three of his sons. Photo: Yang Qiujun