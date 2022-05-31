A teacher has been fired in China after insulting a parent for being low-class and uneducated and blaming her for her son’s misbehaviour at school. Photo: SCMP Artwork
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘Born a peasant’: teacher in China fired for denouncing parent for low education levels and son’s behaviour at school on WeChat

  • A head teacher at a primary school in China has been fired after denouncing a parent as an uneducated peasant and for not being a ‘local’ resident
  • The remarks drew widespread criticism on social media and calls for better regulation of teachers to rein in such attitudes

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 7:24pm, 31 May, 2022

